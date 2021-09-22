September 22, 2021
Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr. Announces New NIL Partnership

This Tennessee offensive standout has a new NIL deal.
With NIL becoming more commonplace across college sports, it’s no surprise that Tennessee athletes have continued to take advantage of new opportunities.

One such example is Vols wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who on Tuesday announced a new partnership with the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee.

One lucky owner of Jones’ NFT card will be able to win signed game-worn cleats, while part of the proceeds from Jones’ merchandise and cards will go to the organization.

With athletes announcing partnerships in so many avenues this season, it’s good to see one of the Vols’ top wideouts giving back to a local group.

