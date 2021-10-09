Tennessee's Final Injury Report Ahead of South Carolina Game

A look at who will be available for Tennessee on Saturday against South Carolina.

Tennessee will square off with South Carolina at Noon ET on ESPN, and the Vols will once again be short-handed this week at several positions. We take a look at the injury report here.

Cooper Mays- Mays left the Bowling Green game dinged up with an ankle injury. It sidelined him for two weeks before making a return against Florida. Mays left that game in obvious pain from the ankle and had an apparent injury to his hand to go along with it. His status has remained in doubt all week, but he is out for today, marking the second straight week he is out.

Trevon Flowers (IN)- Trevon Flowers was out last week for undisclosed reasons, but he will be active against the Gamecocks.

Juwan Mitchell (OUT)- Mitchell has been banged up most of the fall, which is likely the reason that he has not been a major factor when he has been in the game. Mitchell's status has remained in doubt throughout the week, and he is officially out.

Kingston Harris (OUT)-Harris got the start against Tennessee Tech, but he left the game with an apparent lower leg injury, however, he was able to leave on his own power. Harris is not lost for the season, but he is not expected to be able to go for the next couple of weeks, according to multiple sources.

Jabari Small (IN)- Small has dealt with a nagging shoulder injury dating back to the Pitt game. He got the start against Missouri last week, but he landed hard on the same shoulder and would not return for the game. Small is available today, but it is unclear if he will be limited or not.

Christian Charles (OUT)- Charles left last week’s game with an injury after dropping an early interception. He will not be available today.

Elijah Simmons (OUT)- Simmons tweaked his knee against Florida, and he did not make an appearance until later in the game against Missouri, which resulted in him once again leaving the contest. Simmons has frequently been the starter at nose tackle, but he is out for today's matchup.

Theo Jackson (PROBABLE IN)- Per the Vol Network, the Vols were to be without STAR Jackson for undisclosed reasons today against South Carolina, but Tennessee's leading tackler has since participated in warmups and is dressed with the team. It is unclear if Jackson will be limited.

Doneiko Slaughter (OUT)- Like fellow STAR Jackson, Slaughter was reported to be out today for undisclosed reasons, per the Vol Network. Although Jackson is dressed and participated in pre-game warmups, it seems Slaughter will remain out.

Jaylen Wright (OUT)- The Vols will be without freshman running back Jaylen Wright against the Gamecocks, as the North Carolina native was not participating in pre-game warmups

Kaemen Marley/Trinity Bell (OUT)- Bell and Marley have been limited since the preseason. Marley is dealing with a hand injury while Bell is rehabbing an ACL injury sustained in the winter. Both freshmen continue to make progress.

K'Rojhn Calbert (OUT)- Calbert is sidelined with a season-ending bicep injury.