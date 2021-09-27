‘There’s just something different about us’: How Tennessee Football Has Already Changed for the Better Under Josh Heupel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — After Tennessee’s loss to Florida this weekend, Gators coach Dan Mullen complimented the Vols with quite a telling quote.

“I mean, that was a different-looking team than I saw last year, to be honest with you,” Mullen said during his postgame press conference. “How they played, the intensity, the toughness, the physicalness they played with, you know, I give them some credit. I think they’re a much-improved football team.”

We wrote about the quote and more this weekend and how improvements could be seen despite Saturday’s loss.

Mullen’s statement is ironic considering Florida won by double the amount this season (38-14) than it did last year (31-19).

More than anything, though, his quote — and Monday’s response from Tennessee’s players — points directly to the positive culture change that Josh Heupel has instilled.

“Obviously that’s big coming from our competitor,” tight end Jacob Warren said. “You can see on the field that there’s just something different about us. That’s kind of been what we want people to see this season. So that’s huge coming from him.”

When asked what specific differences he’s noticed this season, edge rusher Tyler Baron was equally transparent.

“I definitely think we’re playing with a lot more effort than we did last year,” Baron said. “We’re not dwelling on mistakes as much. Even though we did make a ton of them (at Florida), I feel like we’ve been able to snap and clear and move on to the next play well.

“Effort’s the biggest thing for me. We’re just playing a lot harder for each other.”

That last statement paints quite a picture of what the locker room environment must have been at the end of Jeremy Pruitt’s tenure — and how much better it is now.

At point soon, Tennessee (2-2) will have to show quantitative results to match those changes.

The Vols will get another chance at that this week when they travel to Missouri (2-2) in a game that’s essential for bowl eligibility.

Whether UT can go to a bowl could be another question entirely, as there’s been no recent clarification on the NCAA investigation that’s still looming from the previous staff.

All things considered, though? Between the aforementioned quotes and Tennessee’s occasional offensive spark, the Vols appear as far removed from the Pruitt era as possible.

That’s not a bad spot considering UT is just four games into its new era.

Kickoff against the Tigers is set for noon ET, and the game will be shown on SEC Network.