Tight End McCallan Castles Discusses Decision to Transfer to Tennessee

Tennessee has added a graduate transfer from the portal in former Cal and UC-Davis tight end McCallan Castles.

The 6-5 target announced his entry as a graduate transfer on November 28th and has been quiet since entering the portal until moments ago when he announced his commitment to Tennessee via Twitter. Shortly after the announcement, Castles discussed his decision to choose the Vols with Volunteer Country.

"I am already taking this risk, so if I wanted to play it safe, I could have just stayed at Davis and continued to be the guy here, but I think going to the next level is to play with and against the best," Castles said of the decision to choose Tennessee. "The SEC offers the best talent, and obviously it is good to play against high level guys, but getting to practice beside high level guys every day is something I think is going to happen at Tennessee.

Tennnessee's offense was another key factor for the graduate transfer, who will have one year of eligibility remaining.

"I think the way Coach Heupel uses his offense, he is going to maximize what I do best," Castles said of this. "This year at Davis I got tied into our RPO scheme and got stuck more blocking and didn't get to do a whole lot in the pass game. I think Tennessee likes to spread the ball out and throw it downfield, which I am looking forward to."

Tennessee's quarterback coach and California native Joey Halzle led the charge for the Vols and was key in the decision-making process for Castles as well.

"Coach Halze, I actually told him in person out here at Davis today," Castles said. "Wit the way the transfer portal is right now, you have to understand they are recruiting guys at the same position, and I thought this was my best opportunity and I want to be in Knoxville. I wasn't going to leave it to chance to lose it, so I told him right then and there in-person and got things going. Talked about offense and a bunch of other stuff, so I am excited to get out there."

Castles has heard plenty of pitches about what schools see him bringing to their offense, but what does he think he brings to Tennessee's offense?

"I think I am a big, athletic build and make good adjustments to the ball," he said of this. "I am a good safety blanket for quarterbacks to throw it up and catch it. I think on the intermediate routes, I have good enough speed to stretch it out. I think it is another dimension. Princeton Fant was good out of the backfield, but I think I am more of am guy that can line up at different places outside of the box and get mismatches. I am a willing blocker. I have a lot to improve on in that aspect, but I think going there and working every day is going to help me with that."

During his time at UC-Davis, Castles caught 69 passes for 928 yards and nine touchdowns.

With one year left, Castles is certainly looking to improve his stock at Tennessee. Castle was named to the Senior Bowl watchlist earlier this year, and he will look to start his push towards the NFL Draft when he makes it to campus in January.

Prior to Castles commitment, Tennessee was only slated to have two tight ends on scholarship in the room in Jacob Warren and incoming freshman Ethan Davis, who still has to sign with the Vols later this month.

featured image via McCallan Castles instagram.