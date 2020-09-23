Tennessee Launches "Vol Access Gameday Pass" Ahead of 2020 Season-Opener

Many Tennessee fans will not be able to attend games in 2020, at Neyland Stadium or on the road. The University of Tennessee is launching a new all-access pass that will allow for more availability and a behind the scenes looks at Tennessee on gamedays.

The University released a press release on the new all-access pass earlier today:

A new season with a completely new view has finally arrived. Designed to engage Vol fans near and far during a season preventing 102,455 Big Orange faithful from filling Neyland Stadium, the Vol Access Gameday Pass is the next best glimpse for fans who will miss the sights and sounds of gameday on Rocky Top.





Tennessee Athletics brings you compellingly produced behind-the-scenes features, streams and exclusive footage, and it's only available via the Vol Access Gameday Pass. Experience the vivid sights, sounds and Big Orange gameday spirit right in your own home. Pass content is available for viewing on a smart device, computer browser (excluding Internet Explorer) or tablet. Pass holders also can broadcast to a TV from a cast.





The Vol Access Gameday Pass is available for all 10 Tennessee football games, including a totally free "first look," with features produced for this weekend's season-opener at South Carolina. Relive the 2014 road win at South Carolina with VFL and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Joshua Dobbs, view the best of the best big plays from the series and catch up on footage from fall camp. Fans must register HERE before Friday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. ET to receive free access to the Gameday Pass for the South Carolina game.





Starting with the Missouri game on Oct. 3, the Vol Access Gameday Pass costs $4.99 per game. Fans can purchase the full season, excluding the free South Carolina game, for $40—a $4.99 discount.





If you can't get in the game, be a part of the game—with views that only the Vol Access Gameday Pass can offer. Purchase yours today or gift one to a friend at AllVols.com or by clicking HERE.



Vol Access Gameday Pass FAQ



Will the Vol Access Gameday Pass get me into the gates of Neyland Stadium?



No. This pass is only valid for a digital gameday experience.





When will I receive my Vol Access Gameday Pass?

Pass holders will receive a custom link delivered to their mobile device via text message from (865) 656-1200 on the day of the game. Link delivery times may vary depending on game features and kickoff time. Links will be delivered no later than 11:30 a.m. ET.





What if I don't get my link by 11:30 a.m. ET?

Please text our representatives at (865) 656-1200.





How many devices can I access my Pass from?

Each custom link is valid for two (2) devices. Devices include web browsers, mobile phones and tablets.





How do I log out of a device?

Click the "Log Out" arrow located halfway down the ticket on the right side. Click yes.





How do I know if I have logged in to too many devices or reached my two-device limit?

Upon an attempt to log into a third device, you will receive a prompt letting you know that you have reached your device limit and that you should log out of a device and refresh your page to gain access.





What if I miss the live content?

Content will be archived and available to you through your custom Pass link.





Will my link and the content in it expire?

No. Your Vol Access Gameday Pass will remain available after gameday for you to view.





PLEASE NOTE: The Vol Access Gameday Pass will NOT work on Internet Explorer. Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Firefox and Safari are all recommended browsers.