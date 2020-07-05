Volunteer Country
National Analyst Picks Henry To'o To'o as Top 5 SEC Linebacker

Volunteer Country Staff

Henry To'o To'o made a monumental splash for the University of Tennessee’s 2019 recruiting class when he surprisingly committed to the Volunteers over Alabama and Washington on National Signing Day. He was viewed as one of the nation’s top recruits, with dozens of highly prestigious teams pursuing him — earning offers from Notre Dame, Southern California, Georgia, Florida, and many others.

In the days leading up to  To'o To'o's decision, Alabama was considered to be the front-runner — with a multitude of recruiting gurus and analysts predicting the California native to end up in Tuscaloosa, which is why it came as such a shock when he announced that he would join Jeremy Pruitt’s 2nd recruiting class in Knoxville. During his first season at Tennessee, To'o To'o made a massive impact, quickly becoming a fan favorite for his relentless defensive mentality. The freshman ended up finishing with 72 total tackles, and he is now viewed as one of the SEC’s top returning linebackers.

According to Cole Cubelic, a national analyst for ESPN and the SEC Network, To'o To'o will be the 5th best linebacker in the SEC — joining Alabama’s Dylan Moss, Missouri’s Nick Bolton, Auburn’s K.J. Britt, and Georgia’s Monty Rice as some of the SEC’s top players on the defensive side of the ball. Cubelic also rated Trey Smith as the SEC’s top offensive guard and Wanya Morris as the SEC’s 5th best offensive tackle for 2020.

To'o To'o made the SEC-All Freshman team last season and was praised as a freshman All-American by various news outlets. He played in all 13 of Tennessee’s games and started in all but one of them — as a result, you should expect the sophomore to already be adjusted to the SEC waters this season without much of an adaptation process.

Henry To'o To'o's sophomore season will begin on September 5th when the Vols will face off against the Charlotte 49ers in Neyland Stadium, Tennessee will then travel west of the Mississippi River for a heavyweight battle with the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman on September 12th. With Daniel Bituli, Nigel Warrior, and Darrell Taylor all now playing on Sundays, it will be up to the young linebacker to take more of a leadership role this season as his team looks to take a big step forward in year 3 of the Jeremy Pruitt Era on Rocky Top.

Elite LB Smael Mondon Includes Vols on Shortlist of Favorites

Smael Mondon is one of the top prospects in the nation and he has released his list of favorites

Matthew Ray

Weekly Recruiting Chat: 6-2-20

Matthew Ray

Look: Harrison Bailey Shows Body Transformation, Credits New S&C Coach Artis

Look: Harrison Bailey Shows Body Transformation, Credits New S&C Coach Artis

Volunteer Country Staff

Vols Among List of Favorites for Coveted Offensive Lineman from Georgia

Addison Nichols has released his top list of schools, and he has included Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Coveted In-State LB Keaten Wade Talks Vols, Recruitment

Keaten Wade has quickly turned into one of the most sought after prospects in America, and he shares details on his recruitment here

Matthew Ray

Remembering Johnny Majors: From Lynchburg to College Football Legend

Volunteer Country Staff

Top Vols Target Payton Page Announces Commitment Date

One of Tennessee’s top targets remaining on their recruiting board is Payton Page, an enormous 6’4’’ 345 pound defensive tackle from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina. The 4-star recruit is rated as the 4th best player in his home-state, in addition to being ranked as the 7th best defensive tackle in the country by 247Sports Composite...

Volunteer Country Staff

Watch: Jarrett Guarantano Continues Off-Season Work with NFL Prep QB Coach

Jarrett Guarantano continues his off-season workout regimen with an NFL Prep QB Coach

Matthew Ray

Vols Remain Potential Landing Spot for Elite Guard and Foward Combo

Paolo Banchero and Kennedy Chandler are both weighing the option of teaming up at the college level, and Tennessee remains a top contender

Matthew Ray

Former Tennessee Players and Coaches Share Memories of Johnny Majors

A few former Tennessee coaches and players shared their favorite memories with former Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors recently — which were made public to the masses after Tennessee Football’s official Twitter account shared them as a special sneak peek for the ESPN Documentary: Johnny Majors, Straight Ahead. ..

Volunteer Country Staff