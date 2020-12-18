Trey Smith Accepts Invite to the Senior Bowl

Trey Smith will play his final game in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, and he has now accepted an invite to the Senior Bowl.

Smith will look to improv his draft stock even more. Something he believes he has accomplished this season. “That's pretty simple. If you look at my medical situation, which is one of the main factors of why I returned, I think I've definitely nullified any issues with that. I've been practicing more. Obviously, I'm playing a full season without any major injuries or issues. My medical situation is absolutely perfect and clear. I think I've improved my stock and have taken those 'what ifs' off the table even more with NFL teams in the future,” Smith said earlier this week.

Smith said on his career, “I would definitely describe my career as tough. From a personal standpoint and the things I've had to go through, the expectations every season. Sometimes we meet them. Sometimes we don't. That's obviously tough to go through, as well. I think just being resilient and going through a lot of different things. I know that Riley Locklear and I would always talk about how, when we first stepped on campus, we had a different o-line coach. We had coaching changes, as well. It hasn't always been perfect, but at the end of the day, I love this university. I love this program. I've tried to fight every day for it, tried to be the best person I can be for it and trying to be the best player I can be for it. It's not always an easy situation, but it's something that I'm willing to fight for every day and I have fought for it every day. Going forward, we have to keep fighting to make this place better."

Smith added on what he wants his legacy to be, “"I want people to think that I'm a guy who cared about his university, cared about playing football here and loves this school. He didn't let adversity stop him from becoming what he's going to be one day. When I say that, I mean being successful, having a football career, receive my degree as I already did and also play on the next level. At the end of the day, last year and even two years ago, nobody thought that I would be standing at this podium. Nobody thought that I would still be talked about. Nobody thought that I'd still be playing football. (It's about) bringing that level of toughness every day, not really caring what other people say, but just coming to work, believing in God, believing in myself and believing in what I'm supposed to be."

Tennessee will take on Texas A&M at noon tomorrow.