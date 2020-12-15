Trey Smith Discusses “Final Game” in Neyland Stadium

Trey Smith made the decision to come back this fall, but despite the option to come back with an extra year of eligibility. Smith announced today during a media availability that he will not return next fall.

He said, “Saturday will definitely be an emotional day for me. Last game in Neyland Stadium, I want to go out with a bang.”

Smith added, “I would definitely describe my career as tough. Especially my personal situation. It hasn't always been perfect but at the end of the day I love this University and program. I want people to think I was a guy who cared about this university and cared about playing football here.”

Smith also reflected on a couple of victories over Georgia Tech and Auburn as two of his favorite moments on Rocky Top.

He remains focused on the task at hand and has not looked ahead to playing in any post-season showcase games such as the Senior Bowl at this time.

Smith does believe he has improved his draft stock, as he said, “That's pretty simple. You look at my medical situation. I pretty much nullified that. I'm practicing more. I think I've improved my stock just based off of that.”

Smith will play his final game in Neyland Stadium on Saturday against Texas A&M.