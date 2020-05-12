Trey Smith to be Honored as Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award Winner

At this point, it would be quicker to count the accolades Trey Smith has not received in his storied Tennessee career. The All-American is set to add another prestigious honor later this Summer.

In a press release from the University earlier today, it was announced that Smith was the winner of the Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award, and that he would be presented with the honor at the 39th Annual Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.

According to the press release, Former Tennessee great Charles Davis will be the event's guest speaker on July 21st.

The release also included a quote from Smith on receiving the honor, "I'm extremely thankful to accept the Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award," Smith said. "I take a lot of pride being a Tennessean. My sister was a manager with Coach Summitt's team, and I grew up watching her teams as well. To receive an award in Coach Summitt's name is just a tremendous honor. I appreciate the Greater Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame for this incredible recognition."

Smith joins a growing list of Tennessee Volunteers to receive the award since its inception in 2012, including Peyton Manning, Eric Berry, Tamika Catching, Jason Witten, and Gus Manning.

Smith sent shockwaves through the Tennessee Volunteer faithful earlier this year, when he announced he would return for his senior season in Knoxville. Smith has been more than just a football player during his time on Rocky Top, and he continues to add prestigious hardware like the Pat Summitt Ignite Greatness Award to prove just that.

Many believe Smith could be a high first-round draft pick in 2021 if all goes according to plan.



