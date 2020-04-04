Volunteer Country
Report: President Trump Believes NFL Season Will Start on Time

Matthew Ray

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that President Trump told major sports commissioners today that the NFL season should begin on time in September, and he hoped to have fans back in stadiums by August or September. See tweets below. 

So, what does this mean for college football? It should be received as a good sign, considering the thought that fans could see the stands as early as August. That should mean teams will be able to reconvene practice before the mass gatherings start again. 

The college season is scheduled to start on August 29th with Tennessee kicking off on September 5th against Charlotte at home. 

This news serves as a beacon of hopes for sports fans, media, players, and coaches across the country. 

