Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI.com
Search

Two Tennessee Freshmen Face Misdemeanor Charges Following On-Campus Traffic Stop

Author:
and
Publish date:

Tennessee freshmen Amari McNeil and Kaidon Salter face misdemeanor charges, including drug possession following an on-campus traffic stop by UTPD. 

The news was first reported by WBIR’s Cole Sullivan and Madison Blevins. 

McNeil recently arrived to campus in the first of June and was expected to be a key piece of depth on the Vols offensive line. 

For Salter, this is his second incident since arriving on Tennessee’s campus in January, both involve drug charges. He recently returned to team activities in June after not practicing during the spring.

WBIR’s report states: "Mr. Salter was stopped for a violation of light law (no tail lights) and a tinted plate cover over the vehicle`s registration. Mr. Salter subsequently admitted (post Miranda) to having marijuana (approx 4 grams) and telling the passenger to throw it out when officers stopped the vehicle."

The UTPD report for McNeill states: "On 19 June 2021 at approximately 0300 hours a traffic stop was performed on a vehicle. A bag of marijuana was observed on the ground in front of the vehicle and (McNeill) admitted to throwing the bag from the vehicle in hopes of avoiding detection. (McNeill) was charged with simple possession ... and released from the scene."

Tennessee has not released a statement on the incident at this time.

91687E71-5E63-40C8-8D77-E8A0F48D2B61
Football

Two Tennessee freshmen face misdemeanor charges following on-campus traffic stop

9ADBF3E3-7E1D-4396-B2AE-7E71794B972B
Football

Watch: Vols Release Al Wilson Highlight Video For Legendary LB's Birthday

3E2929FF-554E-4B6F-8AC8-39199A622D41
Recruiting

Longtime OL Target Ryan Brubaker Discusses Tennessee OV, More

4E530211-AD0C-43FA-9B4C-DFF07C7F4AAE
Baseball

Vols fall flat against Virginia in Game 3 of 2021 College World Series

BACD868A-C410-4A04-885D-FC1060F4F493
Baseball

Watch: Tennessee Unveils Story Behind ‘Daddy Hat’ Home Run Celebration

1CD31D21-4EE4-4FC0-BCB2-93B4111A56BF
Baseball

Evan Russell’s Road to Omaha: the Lion, the Vol, the Underdog and the Best Friend

Kenny Solomon
Football

Former Vols DB Announces Transfer Destination

USATSI_12173368_168390308_lowres
Baseball

Tony Vitello Named Perfect Game Coach of the Year