Two Tennessee freshmen face misdemeanor charges following on-campus traffic stop

Tennessee freshmen Amari McNeil and Kaidon Salter face misdemeanor charges, including drug possession following an on-campus traffic stop by UTPD.

The news was first reported by WBIR’s Cole Sullivan and Madison Blevins.

McNeil recently arrived to campus in the first of June and was expected to be a key piece of depth on the Vols offensive line.

For Salter, this is his second incident since arriving on Tennessee’s campus in January, both involve drug charges. He recently returned to team activities in June after not practicing during the spring.

WBIR’s report states: "Mr. Salter was stopped for a violation of light law (no tail lights) and a tinted plate cover over the vehicle`s registration. Mr. Salter subsequently admitted (post Miranda) to having marijuana (approx 4 grams) and telling the passenger to throw it out when officers stopped the vehicle."

The UTPD report for McNeill states: "On 19 June 2021 at approximately 0300 hours a traffic stop was performed on a vehicle. A bag of marijuana was observed on the ground in front of the vehicle and (McNeill) admitted to throwing the bag from the vehicle in hopes of avoiding detection. (McNeill) was charged with simple possession ... and released from the scene."

Tennessee has not released a statement on the incident at this time.