Veteran Tennessee DL Enters Transfer Portal

Greg Emerson has entered the transfer portal
VR2 on SI has confirmed Tennessee defensive lineman Greg Emerson has entered the transfer portal, as first reported by Matt Zenits of ON3.com. 

Emerson was never able to get going last fall, as the head coach Jeremy Pruitt said he started the season in “a funk”, but Emerson was a key contributor for the Vols in 2019. 

Greg Emerson appeared in 13 games with nine starts, and he was a bright spot on a Tennessee defensive line that surged in the later half of the season. Emerson recorded 30 tackles, 4.0 TFLS, 2.0 sacks, and he added two pass breakups.

The move does not come as a huge shock as Emerson has been openly disgruntled the last couple of weeks on social media by making then deleting tweets about his issues, including one about an unnamed Tennessee coach. Sources have indicated the move was likely to happen before the fall, however, Emerson will now quickly have to work to find a new home for this upcoming season. 

Emerson, when healthy and playing has been a key piece of Tennessee’s defensive line depth since arriving on Rocky Top. 

He started in nine of the 22 games he played in as a Volunteer. Due to the COVID-19 eligibility rule, Emerson will have three years of eligibility remaining as a redshirt sophomore. 

Coming out of high school in Jackson (Tenn.), Emerson was a four-star recruit and one of the top defensive linemen in the country, according to various recruiting outlets. 

