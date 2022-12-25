Veteran Tennessee LB Announces Draft, Orange Bowl Decision

Veteran Tennessee LB Jeremy Banks has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft and forego the Orange Bowl. Below is what Banks had to say.

Below is Banks’ careee bio from Tennessee.

CAREER

Physical and imposing linebacker who returns as one of the nation’s leading tacklers (128 in 2021) … Played in 48 games and made 19 starts during his career ... Exploded as a junior at the Will linebacker position, becoming the Vols’ first player with 100-plus tackles since 2015 … A preseason All-SEC selection who is also a candidate for the Butkus Award and Lott Trophy … Came to UT as a heralded prospect out of the Memphis area as a running back before making the switch to linebacker prior to the 2019 season … Collected 219 career tackles – 109 solo – and 18 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions and 10 passes defended … Owns six double-digit tackle games … An active leader in the Vols’ community service efforts.



Tennessee will leave on Sunday afternoon for travel to Miami.