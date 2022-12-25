Skip to main content

Veteran Tennessee LB Announces Draft, Orange Bowl Decision

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Veteran Tennessee LB Jeremy Banks has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft and forego the Orange Bowl. Below is what Banks had to say. 

7643C75F-B3E6-446F-A358-544AA58DE70F

Below is Banks’ careee bio from Tennessee. 

CAREER

Physical and imposing linebacker who returns as one of the nation’s leading tacklers (128 in 2021) … Played in 48 games and made 19 starts during his career ... Exploded as a junior at the Will linebacker position, becoming the Vols’ first player with 100-plus tackles since 2015 … A preseason All-SEC selection who is also a candidate for the Butkus Award and Lott Trophy … Came to UT as a heralded prospect out of the Memphis area as a running back before making the switch to linebacker prior to the 2019 season … Collected 219 career tackles – 109 solo – and 18 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, three interceptions and 10 passes defended … Owns six double-digit tackle games … An active leader in the Vols’ community service efforts.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tennessee will leave on Sunday afternoon for travel to Miami. 

USATSI_19639330_168390308_lowres
Football

Josh Heupel Discusses What He Has Seen From Nico Iamaleava in Bowl Practices

By Matt Ray
EB0D40B9-497D-4973-9436-21F7D934E0FD
Football

Everything Josh Heupel Said on 2023 Class

By Matt Ray
935742BE-9B7B-4B16-AF6C-4C5F7BD33601
Football

Just In: Vols Add Transfer LB from BYU

By Matt Ray
334E39B7-212F-44C2-BB65-018C6FC3377B
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Discusses 2023 Signees

By Matt Ray
desean bishop
Recruiting

Just In: Local RB DeSean Bishop Commits to Vols, Makes 'Dream Come True'

By Matt Ray
USATSI_18965562_168390308_lowres
Recruiting

National Signing Day Live Updates

By Matt Ray
1B27C45D-6C27-4864-9733-7D1AAC0AAE89
Recruiting

Tennessee Vols Early Signing Period Guide

By Matt Ray
051CC8BC-A8A6-4B84-9F21-BFEC5A73F500
Football

Just In: Tennessee Adds Transfer Portal OL from Texas

By Matt Ray