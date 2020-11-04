SI.com
Volunteer Country
VFL Dustin Colquitt Works Out for Titans, Could Sign With Team

Matthew Ray

Dustin Colquitt has already had an outstanding NFL career as a punter, but it may not be over just yet. Colquitt was released by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this year, and he was later picked up by Pittsburgh. Colquitt punted for the Chiefs for 15 years.

However, just two weeks ago, Colquitt was released by the Steelers and was back as a free agent for the second time.

Recent news from Titans insider Paul Kuharsky indicated that the organization was likely to sign the veteran. Two days ago, Kuharsky tweeted, "look for Titans to pick up Dustin Colquitt."

Tennessee's starting punter, Brett Kerns, is out for an extended period of time with an injury to his thumb that he suffered on a botched snap last week.

Following that, Colquitt came in for a workout yesterday with the Titans, and he was joined by three other punters, including former Tennessee Volunteer Trevor Daniel.

The Titans will take on the Bears at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, so it is likely they announce a decision in the coming days on if Colquitt will join the team.

Football

