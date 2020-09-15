Former Vol Justin Coleman Placed on Injured Reserve List

Justin Coleman's 2020 NFL season did not start the way he had hoped. The Lions lost a tough game down the stretch after D'Andre Swift dropped a pass in the endzone, which would have likely secured a win in the closing seconds. The team announced earlier today, that Coleman has been placed on the injured reserve list for a hamstring strain suffered early in Sunday's contest.

Coleman only played 19 snaps for the Lions during Sunday's loss, but it is a tough blow for the team, who is already decimated with injury at the cornerback position.

Coleman will not be eligible to return to the lineup for at least three weeks, per NFL rules.

He was a bright spot for the Lions last season, as he recorded 11 starts, totaled 54 tackles, one interception, and defended 13 passes

Coleman signed a four-year, $36-million contract in 2019, after bouncing around the league for several years before Detroit settled on him.

Coleman's stops so far include Minnesota, New England, Seattle, and Detroit.

The Lions will be eager to get their star defensive back in action as soon as possible. We will continue to update this story with more details.