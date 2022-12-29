VFL Reportedly Set to Get First NFL Start Tonight

Former Tennessee stand out quarterback Josh Dobbs is reportedly set to get his first NFL start tonight against the Dallas Cowboys, according to multiple reports from NFL Insiders.

The Titans signed Dobbs off the Lions’ practice squad earlier this month. The signing followed an injury to starting Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, who sprained his ankle during the team’s 17-14 loss to the Chargers earlier in the month.

Dobbs has now had six stints with five different franchises in his six-year NFL career, following tours with the Steelers, Jaguars, Pittsburgh again, the Browns, and Detroit. In six career games, he has completed 10 of his 17 passes for 45 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. Tonight's game will serve as his first regular season start.

Dobbs was electric during his time a as a Vol, throwing for 7,138 yards with 53 touchdown passes and 29 interceptions in 37 games. Dobbs ranks fifth in Tennessee history in passing yards, behind only Peyton Manning, Casey Clausen, Erik Ainge and Tyler Bray.

Dobbs' first start comes at a critical juncture as the Titans look to keep their Division and playoff chances alive against a very good Cowboys team.

The game will be played at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.