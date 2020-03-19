Video of Tennessee quarterbacks Guarantano, Bailey going viral

Tennessee football has only been on a hiatus for a little over a week, but that hasn’t deterred some of the Vols from continuing their offseason preparation.

In videos that have since gone viral on Twitter, redshirt senior Jarrett Guarantano and freshman Harrison Bailey are seen slinging the pigskin - with accuracy and velocity.

Guarantano, who is a Lodi, New Jersey native, was captured getting his work in next to Maryland wide receiver Justin Brown, a junior from nearby Hillsborough.

One aspect in which Guarantano struggled with last season was his accuracy, completing just 59 percent of his passes a year ago despite rallying the Vols down the stretch.

His velocity on that throw - a 12-yard corner route - is highly encouraging given some of the misfires he had in 2019.

If Guarantano wishes for retain his spot atop UT’s quarterback depth chart, those type of throws will be necessary - and must be made often.

He wasn’t the only Tennessee quarterback getting some extra reps in, either.

Five-star recruit Harrison Bailey, who made his spring practice debut last week, has also been hard at work in his backyard.

In a video posted by his father, Bailey can be seen delivering on-point darts to receivers over 20 yards downfield.

One of the most sought after quarterback prospects to commit to Tennessee in years, Bailey is already showing signs of what UT fans hope he can become - a pro-style slinger with deadly precision.

In his senior season at Marietta High School, Bailey tossed 50 touchdown passes to only 10 interceptions, including a 410-yard, six touchdown tour-de-force in the first half of Marietta’s High School Bowl Series game.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter and across social media, it doesn’t appear that the hype will stall anytime soon - nor should it.