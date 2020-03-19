Volunteer Country
Top Stories
Football
Men's Basketball
Women's Basketball

Video of Tennessee quarterbacks Guarantano, Bailey going viral

Cory Sanning

Tennessee football has only been on a hiatus for a little over a week, but that hasn’t deterred some of the Vols from continuing their offseason preparation.

In videos that have since gone viral on Twitter, redshirt senior Jarrett Guarantano and freshman Harrison Bailey are seen slinging the pigskin - with accuracy and velocity.

Guarantano, who is a Lodi, New Jersey native, was captured getting his work in next to Maryland wide receiver Justin Brown, a junior from nearby Hillsborough. 

One aspect in which Guarantano struggled with last season was his accuracy, completing just 59 percent of his passes a year ago despite rallying the Vols down the stretch.

His velocity on that throw - a 12-yard corner route - is highly encouraging given some of the misfires he had in 2019.

If Guarantano wishes for retain his spot atop UT’s quarterback depth chart, those type of throws will be necessary - and must be made often.

He wasn’t the only Tennessee quarterback getting some extra reps in, either.

Five-star recruit Harrison Bailey, who made his spring practice debut last week, has also been hard at work in his backyard. 

In a video posted by his father, Bailey can be seen delivering on-point darts to receivers over 20 yards downfield.

One of the most sought after quarterback prospects to commit to Tennessee in years, Bailey is already showing signs of what UT fans hope he can become - a pro-style slinger with deadly precision.

In his senior season at Marietta High School, Bailey tossed 50 touchdown passes to only 10 interceptions, including a 410-yard, six touchdown tour-de-force in the first half of Marietta’s High School Bowl Series game.

Judging by the reactions on Twitter and across social media, it doesn’t appear that the hype will stall anytime soon - nor should it.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What does upcoming HBO doc mean for Tennessee basketball?

An upcoming HBO documentary is said to have first-hand evidence against LSU coach Will Wade. What does that mean for Tennessee basketball?

Cory Sanning

When will UT sports return? Everything you need to know

When will Tennessee sports be back? Here’s what you need to know.

Cory Sanning

Fulmer addresses COVID-19 concerns

Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer addressed the media in a limited environment on Tuesday, addressing all concerns regarding the virus’ spread.

Cory Sanning

English to remain with Vols following SEMO rumors

Tennessee basketball assistant coach Kim English elected to remain with the program on Tuesday following rumors that he was in-line for the head job at SEMO.

Cory Sanning

Tennessee cancels Pro Day, Orange & White game following SEC announcement

The SEC will keep all athletic events on standby throughout the end of the school year, the conference announced on Tuesday.

Cory Sanning

Tennessee officially offers Virginia three-star defensive end

Despite in-person recruiting meetings having been suspended until further notice, the Vols continue to plug away at talent in surrounding states.

Cory Sanning

Projecting where former Vols land in this year’s NFL Draft

Several former Tennessee football standouts are set to take the next step in this year’s NFL Draft, but where will they land?

Jacob Boughter

Former Vol Colquitt inks extension with Vikings

Former Tennessee punter Britton Colquitt agreed to an extension with the Minnesota Vikings on Monday, according to Adam Schefter.

Cory Sanning

Looking back at Tennessee’s memorable semifinal win over Kentucky

Erasing a eight-point deficit with just 2:53 remaining in regulation, Tennessee took down Kentucky in perhaps the most entertaining matchup of last year’s SEC Tournament.

Cory Sanning

Projecting Tennessee football’s quarterback rotation

Tennessee has a plethora of options to choose from at the quarterback position this fall, but which one will rise above the rest?

Cory Sanning