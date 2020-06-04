Tennessee Announces 'Smokey's Sprint' a Virtual 5K for July

Virtual times call for virtual measures, and the Tennessee Volunteers Athletic department has yet again come up with another virtual idea to engage with the Tennessee fanbase through the 'Big Orange Connect.'

The University announced on June 1 the idea of 'Smokey's Sprint,' which is a virtual 5k for running enthusiasts.

The announcement was made on UTSports.com and reads, "This Wednesday, which is National Running Day, registration opens for Tennessee Athletics' inaugural "Smokey's Sprint" virtual 5K, set for Saturday, July 11.

Running enthusiasts throughout Vol Nation, along with any UT fans looking for a reason to get active, are encouraged to join Smokey and his squad for a Fun Run (a 1-mile run for kids), a 5K or a 10K experience. Participants choose their own route and pace.

Fans are encouraged to get started by registering online at AllVols.com (starting Wednesday) and downloading their race bib before beginning training on their custom route. The registration fee is $40, and registrants will be shipped a Smokey's Sprint T-shirt and a "Finisher" medal.

Subscribers to the GBO Insider weekly e-newsletter will have early access to the Smokey's Sprint registration link Tuesday. Fans can become a GBO Insider for free HERE.

Smokey encourages each runner to set a goal and share their progress throughout their training and race by using the hashtag #SmokeysSprint. Challenge friends and family members or run/walk with your very own "Good Boy or Girl."

Registered participants who use the #SmokeysSprint hashtag on July 11 are eligible for random drawings to receive an pair of team-issue Tennessee Nike sneakers, an ultimate "Give My All for Tennessee" runner's swag bag (to include branded shirt, running shorts, water bottle and "Give My All for Tennessee" sign), a gift card to a Vol Network partner restaurant and two tickets to a Tennessee football game at Neyland Stadium this Fall.

Smokey's goal is for at least 1,000 Big Orange fans to join the fun and take part. Smokey's Sprint is part of Tennessee Athletics' Big Orange Connect Series—outreach events that take place throughout the year aimed at engaging with the UT fanbase beyond Knoxville.

Smokey's Sprint Package

Cost: $40

Includes: Downloadable race bib, Smokey's Sprint T-shirt and a finisher medal

$5 Optional Add-On for your Good Boy: Pet bandanna

Shipping: $5

No Order Charge

Tennessee continues to stay ahead of the curve in terms of virtual connection during this global pandemic, and this is another way the University can promote its brand and bond with its loyal fanbase.