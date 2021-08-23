"Vol Calls" Set to Make 2021 Season Debut

You know it is almost football time in Tennessee when "Vol Calls" returns. In a press release from the University's communication department, it has been announced that the statewide radio show will return on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET from Calhouns on the River in downtown Knoxville. The show can be heard on more than 50 radio stations across the state, and it can also be streamed at UTsports.com.

"Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman, Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White and head baseball coach Tony Vitello are scheduled to appear on Wednesday's inaugural show, which will also include an interview with head football coach Josh Heupel," the press release states.

However, Heupel is not set to appear live until following the Monday prior to the Bowling Green game.

"Heupel will make his on-site show debut on a special Monday, Aug. 30, edition next week prior to the Vols' 2021 season-opener versus Bowling Green," the press release states. "That show will begin at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT."



This marks the start of the 10th season of "Vol Calls" and will once again feature the voice of the Vols, Bob Kesling, as the host. Kesling will be joined by Vol Network analyst, Brent Hubbs.

Heupel will address the media later today at 12 p.m. ET as the Vols will begin preparations for Bowling Green with a walk-through before his appearance. Defensive coordinator Tim Banks will address the media on Tuesday followed by offensive coordinator Alex Golesh on Wednesday, however, all of Tennessee's practices will be closed to the media this week.

Tennessee's 2021 season is set to kickoff on September 2nd against the Falcons at 8.p.m. ET on the SEC Network. The Vols are also expected to debut a new light show during the season-opener.

