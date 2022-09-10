Vol Fans Make Presence Known at Pittsburgh Pirates Game

This weekend the Vols will take on the Pittsburgh Panthers in what is Tennessee's farthest regular season road trip this season.

But that isn't stopping Tennessee fans from making the trip to see the Big Orange play in their first Top-25 matchup in a little under two years.

The game will not be played until Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET, but on Friday night, Vol Nation is already making their presence known in Pittsburgh.

In Friday night's Pirates vs. Cardinals MLB matchup at PNC Park, multiple chants broke out in support of Tennessee Football, including the popular "It's Great to be a Tennessee Vol" chant.

Volunteer Country's Matt Ray took to Twitter at the beginning of Friday evening with his observations of how much orange was already in Pittsburgh.

Tennessee's upcoming battle with Pitt is one of the most significant matchups on the Vols' schedule this season, and Tennessee fans obviously took note of that and made the trip to show their support.

While Vols fans will likely still be outnumbered by Pitt fans on Saturday, the chants at Friday night's Pirates game indicate there may be a strong showing from Vol Nation in the Acrisure Stadium crowd.

The second installment of the Johnny Majors Classic kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. ABC has the broadcast.

Photo Credit: Knoxville News Sentinel