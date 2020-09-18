SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Watch: Vols Thursday Practice Highlights as South Carolina Prep Begins

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt's team began South Carolina prep today, and you can watch the highlights above. Pruitt had this to say about his team earlier today:

“We had an opportunity Tuesday to go out there and get a lot of specialty situations going and it felt like with the number of guys we had back we had some really good work. Today we went back, kind of approached it a little bit like game week and started working some on South Carolina. A lot of special teams. We had a lot of guys out, so doing special teams is obviously got to be a premium for us with the guys that have had to bump around. We got in some good work today. It seemed like we had a lot of juice out there, so that was good to see. We got a lot of guys back. This is the most guys we’ve had on the practice field since the third practice of camp. It’s good to see guys out there. We got a lot of guys that got to get a lot of work in the next nine days, and they’ve got to put in time to do it. But, it was two good practices in a row.”

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Former Vols Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Three Former Vols Nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021

Volunteer Country Staff

by

Matthew Ray

Vols Will be Without Starting TE for Season Opener

Tennessee will be without a key piece of its offensive for at least the season opener

Matthew Ray

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Thursday Media Availability Discussing Mays Eligibility, Depth, Injuries, and More

Watch: Jeremy Pruitt's Thursday Media Availability Discussing Mays Eligibility, Depth, Injuries, and More

Matthew Ray

Just In: Cade Mays Granted Immediate Eligibility by NCAA, Awaiting SEC Decision

Just In: Cade Mays Granted Immediate Eligibility by NCAA, Awaiting SEC Decision

Matthew Ray

Just In: Five Vols Named to Preseason All-SEC Teams

Just In: Five Vols Named to Preseason All-SEC Teams

Matthew Ray

Competition, Development Fuel Transition to Inside Linebacker For Quavaris Crouch

Quavaris Crouch discusses his transition to the inside linebackers position for Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Everything Brian Niedermeyer Said About Tennessee's 'Versatile' Linebackers

Tennessee Volunteers Inside Linebackers Coach Brian Niedermeyer talks about Tennessee's Linebacker group

Matthew Ray

Watch: Jay Graham Talks With Media Ahead of South Carolina Game

Tennessee Volunteers RB Coach Jay Graham answered multiple questions from the media today

Matthew Ray

Vols Tight End Jackson Lowe Enters Name in Transfer Portal

Vols Tight End Jackson Lowe Enters Name in Transfer Portal

Matthew Ray

Brian Niedermeyer Finds 'Sense of Comfort' with Return to Coaching Linebackers

Tennessee Volunteers Inside Linebackers Coach Brian Niedermeyer talks about his return to the position.

Matthew Ray