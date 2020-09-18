Watch: Vols Thursday Practice Highlights as South Carolina Prep Begins

Jeremy Pruitt's team began South Carolina prep today, and you can watch the highlights above. Pruitt had this to say about his team earlier today:

“We had an opportunity Tuesday to go out there and get a lot of specialty situations going and it felt like with the number of guys we had back we had some really good work. Today we went back, kind of approached it a little bit like game week and started working some on South Carolina. A lot of special teams. We had a lot of guys out, so doing special teams is obviously got to be a premium for us with the guys that have had to bump around. We got in some good work today. It seemed like we had a lot of juice out there, so that was good to see. We got a lot of guys back. This is the most guys we’ve had on the practice field since the third practice of camp. It’s good to see guys out there. We got a lot of guys that got to get a lot of work in the next nine days, and they’ve got to put in time to do it. But, it was two good practices in a row.”

