Vols Assistant Coaches Check on Top In-State OL Target Brycen Sanders

Brycen Sanders is focused on four schools ahead of a June decision. He will take official visits to Tennessee, Oklahoma and LSU in the coming weeks. With the spring evaluation period in full effect, Sanders received a visit from two Tennessee coaches yesterday. Offensive coordinator Alex Golesh and offensive line coach Glen Elarbee were in attendance at Baylor School's practice on Monday afternoon.

Coaches are not permitted contact with recruits during this period, as it is just an evaluation period. So the Tennessee coaches were able to watch Sanders go through drills with his teammates during spring practice.

Sanders has already had coaches from Oklahoma and Ole Miss in to see him during this period, and he expects LSU to be in later next week.

Sanders recently announced he will take an official visit to Tennessee during Memorial Day weekend. The visit will be followed by trips to Oklahoma and LSU. He has already used an official visit to Ole Miss.

Below is what Sanders recently had to say about each of his contenders.

On Oklahoma: "I think they have one of the best offensive coaching staffs in the country. They have coach Lebby as offensive coordinator, and he is one of the best. Coach Bedenbaugh, the offensive line coach, has put guys in the NFL every year. I really like the coaching staff and the relationship I am building with them. I had a great time out there on my visit. That was another important part. I had never been out there in the Midwest before, so it was important for me to go out there and see the coaches and the campus."

On LSU: "I would say the main thing with LSU is with Coach Davis, the O-line coach. I really enjoy talking with him. I think he is one of the best in the country. I like how he is straight up with me. When he talks about their offensive scheme and how I could fit in it, I really like what they are going to do with their offense. The ability to play early is there since they lost four linemen to the draft this year and will probably lose at least two more next year."

On Tennessee: "They have been talking to me for over a year now. They are about an hour and forty-five away from where I live right now. And just the relationships I have with the coaches. The visit in January was important to get to go up there with only three or four other offensive linemen being there. It was important to get to go up and talk to the coaches one-on-one, especially with Coach Elarbee."

On Ole Miss: "They were my first offer after my sophomore year. Coach Kiffin is a great coach, one of the best in the country. Coach Thornton, their offensive line coach, is super young and can relate well to the players. I like what they are doing with their program."