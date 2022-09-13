Skip to main content

Vols DC Tim Banks Discusses Tennessee's Defense Coming Off of Overtime Victory Against Pitt

No.15 Tennessee's defense will look to build on the momentum sustained against Pitt during this weekend's upcoming game against Akron this Saturday. On Tuesday afternoon, defensive coordinato Tim Banks discussed the defense and more. You can watch the session in the video above.

Tennessee generated 25 quarterback hurries against Pitt, the most in the last decade for the Vols. 

Tennessee opened as a 50-point favorite against Akron ahead of Saturday night's contest. The Vols will look to improve to 3-0 on the season before opening up conference play against Florida on September 24th.

