    December 28, 2021
    Vols' DL Butler 'Enjoys Stomping' on Rival Vandy's Field During Bowl Prep

    During his first two seasons on Rocky Top, Matthew Butler was a part of a Tennessee program that dropped back-to-back games to in-state rival Vanderbilt. This week the Vols are using the Commodores stadium for preparation in advance of the Music City bowl. 

    While the Vols have historically dominated the series to the tune of a 79-31-5 all-time record, Butler's statement to local reporters today is evidence that the Tennessee players still believe the matchup with the Commodores is a rivalry. 

    "It is so funny because we are practicing at Vanderbilt's stadium," Butler said. "It is hilarious to me because they can't do anything about it. Kind of just rub it in a bit. I have thoroughly just enjoyed walking out on this field and stomping on the field a little bit."

    Butler has put together the best season of his collegiate career this year, setting career highs in tackles (43), tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5). His five sacks rank second on the team, while his 8.5 TFLs rank second among defensive linemen and fourth overall on the squad.

    Butler, who has played in 52 games and made 25 starts throughout his time on Rocky Top, was recently named a second-team CoSIDA Academic All-American, as well.

    Following the season, he will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl in front of NFL scouts to attempt to raise his draft stock. 

