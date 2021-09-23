September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Vols Expected to Have OL Cooper Mays Back for Florida Game

Tennessee should get its starting center back for the first SEC matchup of the season.
Author:
Publish date:

Tennessee has been without Sophomore starting Center Cooper Mays since early in the Bowling Green matchup. 

Mays left the contest with an apparent ankle injury and has not returned to action since, which caused Tennessee to have to reshuffle its offensive front multiple times, including adding Ollie Lane and Kingston Harris to the rotation more. 

Mays was dressed out in street clothes last week during the Tennessee Tech game, but a source close to the program indicates Mays would likely have been able to play last week if needed, but the Vols had the luxury of resting him due to the opponent. 

Today, Josh Heupel provided an update on Mays. 

I anticipate Coop being back with us and Jerome being able to slide back over to guard," Heupel said in his final media availability before the Vols head South to Gainesville. 

He also had high praise for Carvin during his time as the center, which you can watch in the video above. 

Other members of Tennessee's offensive line have also been banged up, including Cade Mays and Kingston Harris, and the last update Heupel provided on them was Monday. 

"Nothing finalized on those guys," Heupel said at the time. I believe that we'll have an opportunity to  for those guys to be with us on Saturday and a couple of the guys that did not play, we feel like they'll have a chance to be ready to go for this one, too."

Cooper Mays
Football

Vols Expected to Have Key Offensive Lineman Back for Florida

92de32ea-f5a8-4754-88f8-caa6f1914142
Men's Basketball

VFL Admiral Schofield Signed to NBA Team

Josh Heupel- Jake Nichols Sports Illustrated
Football

Heupel: Tennessee Focusing on Florida’s Environment and Option Ahead of Trip to Gainesville

91687E71-5E63-40C8-8D77-E8A0F48D2B61
Football

Danny White, Tennessee Announce Football Ticket Restructuring Plan for 2022 Seasons

33131364-02DA-4051-85E6-CC4913C01DD4
Football

VR2 on SI Podcast: Brief Recap of UT-TTU and Look Ahead to Florida

Velus Jones Jr.
Football

Tennessee WR Velus Jones Jr. Announces New NIL Partnership

USATSI_16778643_168390308_lowres
Football

Just In: Tennessee Releases 2022 Football Schedule

usatsi_11993421
Football

How Vols 2021 Opponents Fared in Week 3