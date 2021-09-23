Vols Expected to Have Key Offensive Lineman Back for Florida

Tennessee should get its starting center back for the first SEC matchup of the season.

Tennessee has been without Sophomore starting Center Cooper Mays since early in the Bowling Green matchup.

Mays left the contest with an apparent ankle injury and has not returned to action since, which caused Tennessee to have to reshuffle its offensive front multiple times, including adding Ollie Lane and Kingston Harris to the rotation more.

Mays was dressed out in street clothes last week during the Tennessee Tech game, but a source close to the program indicates Mays would likely have been able to play last week if needed, but the Vols had the luxury of resting him due to the opponent.

Today, Josh Heupel provided an update on Mays.

I anticipate Coop being back with us and Jerome being able to slide back over to guard," Heupel said in his final media availability before the Vols head South to Gainesville.

He also had high praise for Carvin during his time as the center, which you can watch in the video above.

Other members of Tennessee's offensive line have also been banged up, including Cade Mays and Kingston Harris, and the last update Heupel provided on them was Monday.

"Nothing finalized on those guys," Heupel said at the time. I believe that we'll have an opportunity to for those guys to be with us on Saturday and a couple of the guys that did not play, we feel like they'll have a chance to be ready to go for this one, too."