Vols Impress ECU WR Commit Webb During Back-To-Back Visits

Tennessee hosted numerous visitors over the weekend when Ole Miss came to town. One name among the crowd was one Tennessee fans have quickly become familiar with in McEachern (Ga.) wide receiver Kaleb Webb, who has been committed to East Carolina for several months. The 6'3", 185lbs pass-catcher made his second trip to Knoxville in as many weeks, leaving the Vols in a great spot in his recruitment. The Peach State star recaps the visit and more with Sports Illustrated.

Webb took in the Vols game against South Carolina two weekends ago, and the Vols performance was surprising to him in that one.

"I was kind of surprised when Tennessee played South Carolina," Webb said. "Tennessee jumped out to an early lead, and they had a lot of early success on offense and led to kind of really a blowout and allowed them to control the game. I feel like South Carolina tried to rally back, but it was too late towards the end."

"The atmosphere was amazing and loud," Webb continued. "Definitely something someone would want to be a part of."

This weekend, Webb had the chance to see the environment even more amped up when the Vols hosted No.12 Ole Miss in a late-night thriller.

"Definitely. It was kind of what I expected going in," Webb said of the environment living up to his expectations. "I knew how loud the fans were and how rowdy they were against South Carolina, so I knew it was going to be that much louder with a sold-out crowd, especially going against a good Ole Miss team and Lane Kiffin coming bacl. It definitely lived up to what I thought it would be."

With the two weekend's behind him, what stood out the most to Webb during his time on Rocky Top?

"I would say the atmosphere once the (Ole Miss) game started, and Tennessee's will to fight," he said. "I know they are working with a slim roster right now and have some spots they need to fill in with injuries and stuff like that, and they still come out and competed with a good SEC team. That is always good to see."

The Vols have made a hard pitch to Webb on the need for him because of his ability to stretch the field vertically as a wide receiver, and he got to see how true that pitch was between the two visits.

"Just seeing them in person, I could see that they were being honest with me," Webb said. "Seeing what they were telling me and seeing it in person gives me the sense that I could come in and thrive in this offense."

Webb's parents were also able to take in the games with him and experience the interactions with the coaching staff and the fanbase, as they remain a crucial part of how he is handling his recruitment with them engaged every step of the way.

"My dad and mom loved it," he said. "It was kind of something they have never experienced before with the atmosphere. Also, my dad not seeing an offense as explosive as Coach Heupel's. He said it kind of reminds him of how Oregon was around the 2010 era, with how explosive their offense was. He said it gave him a reminder of that."

So with the back-to-back visits in the rearview, where does Tennessee stand for the Eastern Carolina commit?

"I would just say that Tennessee is definitely one of my top schools from what they have shown me and how hard they have been recruiting me ever since the season started," Webb said. "I wouldn't say I have a two-team race right now, along with Lousiville, Houston, and East Carolina. All of them are really on me heavy right now."

As far as a timeline for when Webb may make any form of decision, there isn't one, but it could happen at any time.

"I am just taking it day-by-day. I feel like when the time is right, and I have made my decision one-hundred percent, that is when I will announce it."