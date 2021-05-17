Vols Land Commitment From Florida Lineman Brian Grant

The Fort Walton native has announced his intention to come to Rocky Top, giving Tennessee its fifth commitment in the 2022 class.

Tennessee has landed the commitment of yet another Florida lineman, Brian Grant. The 6-8, 270lbs offensive tackle just announced his commitment on Twitter.

Grant wrote:

Glen Elarbee led the charge for th Vols, and Grant previously discussed his relationship with VR2 on SI.

It is kind of a combination, really (of laid back and focused). He talks to you like he knows you," Grant said of Elarbee. "When I first talked to him, he talked to me more like another high schooler; he talked to me like he had been around me and was not a stranger."

Football is relatively new for the Choctawhatchee High School (Fla.) standout. He knows there is more to come and more to improve about his game to get him ready for the next level. "I definitely need to improve technique-wise. My athleticism from basketball definitely helped; there is just so much more I need to learn about football."

While the game is new, there are things Grant does well.

"My AAU coach, he always said I have a high motor no matter what I did. Same with my defensive line coach, he always said I had a high motor. I would say, I am definitely going to give it all I have," he previously told VR2 on SI about what people should know about him moving forward.

Grant joins Tayven Jackson, Elijah Herring, Brody Foley, and Venson Sneed in the 2022 recruiting class.