Vols LB Jeremy Banks Recognized for Outstanding 2021 season

The former 3 star RB from Cordova (Tenn.) who signed with UT in as part of the 2018 class has made a huge impact at a different position. It wasn't long after being at Tennessee that then head coach, Jeremy Pruitt would move banks to LB. In the midst of all this Banks battled some off the field issues, even being arrested and having to earn his way back on the team.

Banks never lost focus of what he set out to do. Once, settled in, the potential of a stud linebacker was on obvious display. May be one of the best things Pruitt did while on Rocky Top. And when Josh Heupel was named the new head coach after an abysmal 2020 season. Banks was looked to as a guy who had to step up for a defense depleted by transfers.. and he delivered.

Just a while ago, the production of the Memphis native was recognized by the university.

Racking in 128 total tackles, Banks ranked 2nd in the SEC and finishing at number 7 nationally. The highest tackle total for a volunteer in a season since AJ Johnson in 2012. He also finished with 5.5 sacks. 4 pass deflections and an INT against Missouri that was almost a touchdown.

Banks is returning for a 5th year and will be looked to as the leader of the defense. He’ll be the most experienced player in the linebacker room and will be expected to perform at a high level. He, along with veteran Solon Page will lead a more experienced but still very young group that includes Aaron Beasley, William Mohan, Aaron Willis and 2 newcomers in Elijah Herring and Kalib Perry. He’ll be a key factor to the Vols success in 2022.

Contributors: Dale Dowden, CJ Eldridge