    • December 6, 2021
    Vols Legend Jason Witten Reportedly Exploring Potential College Coaching Jobs

    After a 17-year NFL career, featuring a retirement to the broadcast booth, followed by a return to the field, to another retirement, Tennessee legend Jason Witten went into coaching at the prep level.

    Last winter, Witten was named as the new head coach at Libery Christian in Texas. After just one season, it appears Witten could be ready to take another next with his coaching career, according to one of Sports Illustrated's partner sites, Football Scoop.

    It should come as no surprise that Witten is drawing interest from the college level, given his track record as a tight end. Witten is widely considered to be one of the greats at the position and just his name alone would likely draw interest from top recruits across the country at the position.

    Witten ranks second all-time in career receptions and receiving yards for a tight end. Coming out of college, Witten was a 3rd round pick in the 2003 Draft. He would go on to be selected as a four-time all-pro and to eleven Pro Bowls.

    Given the significant changes this college coaching carosuel has caused, it is likely Witten would be able to find an ideal fit if he does decide to take that next step.

