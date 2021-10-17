Vols Lose Key Offensive Lineman Against Ole Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- After struggling with offensive line depth all season, Tennessee's front took a major blow in the first half against the Rebels.

Cade Mays left the game with an injury, and he won't be able to return. Mays' presence has been especially helpful given the absence of K'Rohjn Calbert, who has missed this season due to a bicep injury, so this deals another haymaker to Glen Elarbee's unit.

Kingston Harris has already been out tonight, putting Ollie Lane into the starting lineup once more.