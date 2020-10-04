SI.com
Volunteer Country
Vols Make Big Jump in AP, Coaches Polls Following 35-12 Victory Over Missouri

Matthew Ray

Tennessee cruised to a 35-12 victory over Missouri on Saturday, and the Volunteers were rewarded with a big jump in both the AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll.

Tennessee previously ranked 20th in the coaches poll, soared up to 12th in this week's ranking.

Tennessee comes in as the fourth-ranked team in the SEC, behind Alabama (2), Georgia (3) and Florida (4). The Volunteers were also one spot ahead of Auburn (13). The Tigers fell from 7th following an ugly loss to Georgia on Saturday night.

Tennessee also jumped from 21st to 14th in the AP Top 25. The Vols were one spot behind Auburn in the poll. Alabama (2), Georgia (3), and Florida (4) are all ranked ahead of the Vols as well.

Tennessee will now travel to Georgia on Saturday for a top 15 showdown with the Bulldogs on Saturday. The game will be featured on CBS at 3:30 PM ET.

Following the victory over Missouri, Jeremy Pruitt had this to say about Georgia: "The last two years we've played them, they've had a really good football team. I’ve not even watched them, but I'm sure they'll have a really good football team this year. They've got good players, they got good coaches, but we do, too. That's why I came to Tennessee, that's why these players came to Tennessee, is to play in a game like this, so we're looking forward to it."

