Vols OL Robinson Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee Volunteer Offensive Lineman James Robinson has entered the transfer portal, Volunteer Country has confirmed. The new was first reported by Matt Zenits of On3 Sports.

Robinson wrote this on his instagram moments ago

Robinson, a member of the 2020 recruiting class, was considered a key victory on the recruiting trail for Jeremy Pruitt's staff as he chose Tennessee over Auburn and Texas A&M at the time. 

Robinson's career at Tennessee never got on track as he only played in one game during the 2021 season and was a non-participant during the 2020 COVID-19 season. 

Robinson has always shown promise on the practice field, but his bruiser style of play on the inside is likely more suited for a power-run style of offense. 

Coming out of Carver High School (Ala.), Robinson held offers from over 25 Division 1 schools, including Auburn, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Nebraska and Texas A&M.

Tennessee has a strong rotation of interior offensive lineman, so Robinson's departure should not hurt the Vols depth at the position too seriously, but it is likely he will have several suitors now that he is able to be recruited again.

