Vols One to Watch For Coveted Auburn Transfer Big Kat Bryant

Big Kat Bryant was a captain for Auburn this fall, but he has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal following a coaching change.

Bryant wrote: “I have decided it is in my best interest to enter the transfer portal in order to weigh my options for this upcoming season... and I am ready to DOMINATE! Let’s Go!”

Despite the uncertainty of Jeremy Pruitt’s job, Tennessee seems to have a couple of selling points in the race for his services. 

It starts with Shelton Felton, Tennessee’s outside linebackers coach, and Bryant’s high school head coach. Felton has been dubbed as Bryant’s mentor from his playing days at Crisp County (Ga.).

Following the news of Felton’s hire, Tennessee released a video introducing Felton, and Bryant had something to say about it. He wrote on Twitter: “He taught me everything I know! He believed in me before I even believed in myself.” 

Bryant starred for Felton at Crisp County after he was discovered in the basketball gym by the talented, young coach. The two made a trip to the state semi-finals, and Bryant was named as an all-American. 

If Jeremy Pruitt stays at Tennessee, he will likely want to make a run at Kevin Steele and Rodney Garner as defensive hires, and Bryant has established a relationship with them at the college level. He wrote about both in his farewell to the Auburn fan base. 

The other point for Tennessee, regardless of who the coach is, Bryant needs to use his move to make sure that his final year is a sure thing. He is a graduate transfer with one more chance to prove that he is elite. He has been consistent at Auburn, and he has been a feared pass-rusher when healthy, but he has to make a solid impact in 2021 to reach his NFL Draft expectations. Tennessee’s lack of a pass rush offers him the opportunity to play from Day One, which has to be appealing to Bryant. Outside of Vanderbilt, there likely is not a room more appealing than Tennessee’s, so given the connections, the time when a transfer needs to happen, and the need for both parties, one has to like Tennessee’s chances here. 

