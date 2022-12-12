Skip to main content

Vols OT Darnell Wright Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

According to a social media post from the Reese's Senior Bowl, veteran Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright has accepted his invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Should Wright follow through with the decision to play in the Senior Bowl, it will ultimately mean his time on Rocky Top is over. The Senior Bowl will be played on February 4th in Mobile, Alabama.

Wright has yet to formally announce a decision, but he did go through Senior Day festivities against Missouri. It still remains to be seen if he will play in the Orange Bowl or opt out to focus preparation towards the draft.

Over the course of his career, he appeared in 46 games with 41 starts (33-straight). Wright finished the 2022 regular season not allowing a sack on 829 offensive snaps. In total, the tackle has logged 2,680 career snaps while making 26 starts at right tackle, 13 at left tackle and two at right guard.

Wright’s played earned him first-team All-SEC honors this season and is a reason he is regarded as one of the best tackles in the draft class.

