Vols Set to Host Coveted WR Transfer Bru McCoy This Weekend

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Sources tell Volunteer Country, that Tennessee will host prized USC wide receiver transfer Bru McCoy this weekend for a multi-day visit that is likely extend into early next week. 

Since entering the transfer portal in January, the Vols have viewed themselves as as serious player for McCoy's services. 

This will be the first noted public visit McCoy has made, and it could go a long way for the Vols. McCoy is already listed in the Tennessee student directory, which is a positive sign and one step in the right direction, however, it does not guarantee he is coming to Tennessee, as he still has plenty of other suitors. 

Coming out of high school at Mater Dei (Calif.), McCoy was a standout player on both sides of the football and Bryce Young's favorite receiver target. He was a consensus top-ten prospect on national recruiting services as an athlete. 

McCoy initially chose signed with USC, then transferred to Texas as a member of the 2019 campus, but he transferred before ever going through a practice. He made his way back to USC, where he had to sit out a season due to the NCAA transfer rules at the time. The following season, he was buried on the depth chart behind three future NFL receivers, but McCoy still made an impact for the Trojans during the six-game COVID season. 

McCoy missed last fall after being falsely accused of a domestic violence incident, where more than five witnesses came forward in his defense to prove it was made up. 

From a football eligibility standpoint, McCoy will still technically be a freshman redshirt. 

