Vols Set to Host Mississippi State DB Commit Thomas for South Carolina Game

With the early signing period quickly approaching, Tennessee is ramping up its pursuit of multiple remaining targets. The Vols are set to have multiple official and unofficial visitors on campus this weekend, including one committed elsewhere.

2022 Mississippi State DB commitment Jourdan Thomas tells VR2 on Sports Illustrated that he will take an unofficial visit to Tennessee on Saturday.

This will mark Thomas’s second visit with the Volunteers new staff, and Tennessee coaches were out to check in on him recently.

Thomas, along with his teammate, Kylon Griffin, have been committed to the Bulldogs for several months, but have remained in contact with Tennessee.

Thomas’s versatility as a defender is why the Vols have been unrelenting in their pursuit of him, as they believe he can play all five positions in the secondary.

"We really haven't talked about that a lot yet," Thomas previously said about which position in the secondary Tennessee is recruiting him to play. "I know they are going to use me in different ways in the secondary because they like versatile defensive backs. Coach Martinez has told me that if I can be the best corner there, I will play corner. If I am going to be the best nickel, I am going to play nickel and the same way with safety. He said whatever is best for me and where I would be great at is where I would play."

But communication with the entire staff has been key to this stage of his recruitment.

"I have communicated with the staff for quite some time now, so it was just good to get up there and see them in person and get on campus and feel the vibe of the people and see that and check it all out," Thomas said following his unofficial visit in June. “ That was the reason I wanted to get up there."

"I just love the way they have a lot of years of coaching and that they know what they are talking about,” he added at the time. “They have different backgrounds and have been successful throughout their process. I believe if I was to end up under their wing, I would be successful too."

The Vols will hope to use the unofficial visit to make more of a move and give him more to consider in his recruitment. Thomas still has official visits remaining that could lead to a return trip to Knoxville if things go well this weekend, however, Mississippi State is not going to let Thomas walk away from the class as he remains a top priority for them as well.