Vols Staffer Set to Join Tulane as New Offensive Coordinator

News broke yesterday about Tulane Offensive Coordinator Will Hall taking the vacant head coaching position at Southern Miss. 

This news left Tulane Head Coach Willie Fritz with a position to fill, and it did not take him long to do so. 

Tennessee’s off-field analyst and former Notre Dame Offensive Coordinator Chip Long will be taking the position. The news was first reported by Football Scoop. 

The report from Football Scoop read: “Long, who is currently serving as an offensive analyst at Tennessee, is the former Notre Dame offensive coordinator under Brian Kelly from 2017-19.

Long is a close friend of outgoing Green Wave offensive coordinator Will Hall. The two have similar offensive philosophies.”

It seemed inevitable that Long would eventually receive another on-field role, but the Tennessee faithful hoped that his off-field stint would eventually develop into an on-field role. Long’s experience as a play caller and position coach, coupled with his recruiting ties, could have proven valuable to Jeremy Pruitt. 

The details of Long’s contract have not yet been revealed, and it remains unclear of when he could join Fritz’s staff. 

Long previously served as offensive coordinator at Notre Dame from 2017-19. 

