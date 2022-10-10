Skip to main content

Vols Starting Safety Arrested Sunday Night

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Jaylen McCollough has started 32 games at Tennessee since signing with the Vols in the 2019 recruiting class. 

On Sunday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s office website, McCollough was arrested for aggravated assault.

The police report states an unidentified male victim, who had been drinking with friends at the apartment complex, went into McCollough’s apartment by mistake. When the victim left, McCollough followed him outside, a verbal spat ensued, and McCollough punched him, causing the victim to fall down the steps.

Bond has been set at 2500 dollars. The charge is listed as a felony at this time. 

Josh Heupel will address the media on Monday afternoon.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI doesPodcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Daleand Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

ON_VELUS_JONES
Football

Watch: VFL Velus Jones Jr. Scores First NFL Touchdown

By Jack Foster
386419EC-F8E1-4160-A987-CC5A29F1FED8
Football

Just In: Vols Climb In Rankings After 40-13 Rout of LSU

By Matt Ray
gameday
Football

Just In: College GameDay Returning to Knoxville

By Jack Foster
8771BCF4-39E6-4BE0-A9D6-388BD1FFDC4F
Football

Former NFL Stars, National Media Praise Hendon Hooker After LSU Win

By Matt Ray
F12CED5B-BB77-42AC-8129-133C9245BDAF
Football

Watch: Josh Heupel Reacts to Vols Blowout Win at LSU

By Matt Ray
A19326F9-2E3D-49F5-B5DB-668A9D4A072F
Football

Game Balls: Multiple Vols Show Out in Win Over LSU

By Jack Foster
USATSI_19197869_168390308_lowres
Football

Halftime Thoughts: No.8 Tennessee-No.25 LSU

By Matt Ray
8771BCF4-39E6-4BE0-A9D6-388BD1FFDC4F
Football

No. 8 Tennessee @ No. 25 LSU: Live Updates, Score, Game Notes

By Matt Ray