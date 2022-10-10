Vols Starting Safety Arrested Sunday Night

Jaylen McCollough has started 32 games at Tennessee since signing with the Vols in the 2019 recruiting class.

On Sunday night, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s office website, McCollough was arrested for aggravated assault.

The police report states an unidentified male victim, who had been drinking with friends at the apartment complex, went into McCollough’s apartment by mistake. When the victim left, McCollough followed him outside, a verbal spat ensued, and McCollough punched him, causing the victim to fall down the steps.

Bond has been set at 2500 dollars. The charge is listed as a felony at this time.

Josh Heupel will address the media on Monday afternoon.



