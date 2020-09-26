Multiple Streaks On The Line For Tennessee Heading Into Opener Against South Carolina

Tennessee will open the 2020 season tonight against South Carolina at 7:30 ET on the SEC Network, and there are several streaks on the line for the Vols in tonight's contest. I take a look at them here.

Six-Game Winning Streak

The most obvious streak has to be this one. The Vols started the 2019 season on a horrendous note, dropping back-to-back games against Georgia State and BYU to open year-two under Jeremy Pruitt. However, Pruitt flipped the script, and Tennessee finished on a six-game winning streak. In the game notes for South Carolina, Tennessee noted the streak saying:

• Unsurprisingly, Tennessee has seen major improvements in every offensive and defensive category during its current six-game win streak dating back to last season.

• Offensively, the Vols scored nearly six more points per game and 64.0 more total yards during the win streak, while passing for over 57 more yards per game.

• Defensively, the Vols have been even more impressive, cutting their points allowed from 27.0 in the first seven games last year to only 15.5 – an 11.5 ppg difference – during their last six contests.

The Vols will look to further that streak with this contest, and get 2020 kicked off on the right foot.

Tennessee's Defensive Riding a Five-Game Streak of Holding Opponents to Less than 250 Yards Passing

Tennessee's defense was key in their late-season run, and the Volunteers secondary looks to be the strength of the unit this season. The Vols DB's were efficient last season, and it shows in the numbers. Down the stretch, Tennessee held their last five opponents under 250 yards passing. The Vols face a different challenge tonight in South Carolina QB, Collin Hill, who transferred into the offense and is expected to be relied on heavily by Mike Bobo.

Brent Cimaglia's Extra Point Streak

The last thing I want to do is put bad juju on a kicker. Cimaglia is one of the nation's top kickers, and it showed last season when he went 23-27 on field-goal tries. However, during his time at Tennessee, Cimaglia has never missed an extra point. Cimaglia is 69-69 during his career at Tennessee.

Jalin Hyatt's Winning Streak in the state of South Carolina

Jalin Hyatt was a recruiting steal for Tennessee right out of the heart of South Carolina. Playing his high school ball at Dutch Fork High School, less than a 20 minute drive from South Carolina's campus. Hyatt helped Dutch Fork to back-to-back undefeated seasons in 2018 and 2019, and he has not lost in the Palmetto State since September 1st of 2017, according to Max Preps. He will be a key piece of Tennessee's offense today, and he will look for more success in Williams-Brice. His last play at Dutch Fork saw him catch a game-winner in the State Championship last season. Bryce Thompson was also undefeated during his one season at Dutch Fork.

The game will air on SEC Network, and the Vols are 5-0 in their last five match-ups on the network.