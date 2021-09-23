September 23, 2021
Look: Vols Unveil Uniform Combo Ahead of Florida

Tennessee has revealed which uniform combination they will wear on Saturday night.
Tennessee is set to travel to Gainesville for an SEC East match-up on Saturday on ESPN at 7:00 PM ET.

The clash features two 2-1 teams trying to avoid falling to .500 on the season. Before making the journey South, Tennessee unveiled its uniform combination for Saturday's game.

"Great walk-through day for us today," Heupel said on Thursday ahead of the Vols travel day.  "The guys are excited about this opportunity. Coaches, too. Got to finish our preparation. You guys have heard me say that the last couple weeks. The last 48 hours is an area we could be better at. Important we finish it the right way. First road game, so all the little things are certainly going to matter. Communication’s going to be really critical, in particular on the offensive side of the ball. So (those are) things that we’re working and getting ready for when we get there."

Tennessee still has multiple questions to address before the game, and Heupel will not tip his hand until the last minute, as the Vols try to knock off one of the conference's top teams.

Tennessee is currently a three-score underdog on every major sportsbook.

