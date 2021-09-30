September 30, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseballVR2RecruitingPodcastsSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Vols Will Reportedly Start Hendon Hooker Against Mizzou if Healthy

The Virginia Tech transfer suffered an injury while taking a big hit against Florida, leaving his availability in flux, but No. 5 will start if healthy.
Author:
Publish date:

In the upcoming Week 5 matchup against the Missouri Tigers, Hendon Hooker, who has started the previous two games for Tennessee at quarterback, will start if he is healthy according to WBIR Vols insider John Brice.

After having a productive day against Florida with over 200 yards passing and two touchdowns, Hooker took a big hit in the fourth quarter that resulted in the Virginia Tech transfer exiting the game afterwards. Joe Milton, who started in the Vols first two games of the season, replaced the injured Hooker in the final quarter. 

Fast-forward to this week, and Hooker's availability is uncertain. However, WBIR's Karthik Vankatarman states that there is "considerable optimism he will be available against the Tigers," and that "the starting spot is his as long as he stays healthy and is playing well." Vankatarman also notes that Hooker has gotten quite a few reps with the first team in this week's practices. Josh Heupel has even said said on "Vol Calls," the Vol Network's weekly radio show, that "Hendon has been able to practice that last couple of days," but that "[It's] not his normal amount of work, but he's been able to get work in."

In roughly two-and-a-half games, Hooker currently has 46 completions on 70 attempts for 613 yards and seven touchdowns with only one interception. The senior also has 136 more yards on the ground on 31 carries with an additional score. If the Greensboro, North Carolina native cannot give it a go against Missouri on the road this weekend, Josh Heupel will likely turn to Michigan transfer Joe Milton, who has 20 completions on 43 attempts for 243 yards and one touchdown, with 104 yards on the ground on 20 carries and two touchdowns. 

5CC069DB-B7E9-47C1-80F8-1F9F2E787376
Football

Vols Will Reportedly Start Hendon Hooker Against Mizzou if Healthy

1 minute ago
6B91702C-156C-459C-A8AE-B3573DABD059
Football

VR2 on SI Podcast: Recapping Florida Loss, Looking Ahead to Mizzou

5 hours ago
alvin-kamara-is-dominant
Football

VFL Standouts in NFL Week 3

5 hours ago
243200784_169674175351243_6811750338639908680_n
Football

Familiar Ties, Faces Run Deep in Tennessee-Missouri Face-off

7 hours ago
Matthew Butler
Football

Vols Butler Named Semi-Finalist For Prestigious Campbell Trophy

9 hours ago
IMG_4837
Football

WATCH: Tennessee DB Theo Jackson Talks Defensive Scheme, Mizzou, Jeremy Banks and More

Sep 28, 2021
57A5167E-5CF4-4F60-A3E8-FBB9F7CD71A5
Football

Evans Confident in Vols’ Offense, His Own Versatility Heading Into Must-Win Mizzou Matchup

Sep 28, 2021
TNFB_21_92821_PRACTICE
Football

Watch: Tennessee Returns to Work Ahead of Missouri

Sep 28, 2021