Just In: Vols Will Be Without Two DL for Tonight's Contest Against South Carolina

Tennessee will kick off its season against South Carolina at 7:30 ET, but the Vols will be without some key players. Sources indicated to VR2 on SI earlier in the day that Tennessee is going to be without a couple of players. That is now the case.

Tennessee will be without, Savion Williams and Darel Middleton. Middleton just announced the news via Twitter, and VR2 on SI was able to confirm that Williams will be out of the contest as well. Both players are slated to be back for Missouri next week.

Middleton announced that he was out due to health issues, while Williams noted on Instagram that he was simply in quarantine.

The Vols released their unofficial depth chart last week, so here is an idea on who could crack the rotation or step up for the Vols.

The Vols beat the Gamecocks 41-21 to last season, and they are the favorites heading into tonight's game, but this news will certainly shake some things up. This story will be updated if more information becomes available.