    October 22, 2021
    Walter Nolen Recaps Recent Visit to Tennessee, Discusses Future Plans

    Author:

    Powell, Tenn.— A little scoop and assist score from Walter Nolen left the Powell Panthers in prime position to knock off Knoxville Catholic, but late game heroics from Catholic’s Tommy Winton swiftly shut the door on that. 

    After the loss, Nolen, the elite prospect who has only been a Panther for a few months was visibly upset as he walked to the locker room, knowing that in just a matter of time, his world would shift back to the recruiting process, although, he desires for his sole focus to be on Powell. But that’s just not possible when you’re arguably the top player in the nation, which is why Nolen will get some rest and get set for the next leg of his recruiting visits. 

    "I should be at A&M this weekend. I don't feel like going, but I'm probably going just because,” Nolen said of his upcoming visit plans. I'm going to be at Tennessee when they play Georgia for my official."

    Although, Nolen maintains last weekend’s visit to Rocky Top was, “all he needed to see.”

    That official to Tennessee is big for a few reasons, and one of Nolen’s statements tonight added even more emphasis to it.

     "After Tennessee, I'm done,” Nolen said of the potential of anymore visits. “I’m not going anywhere else after that.”

    The elite prospect was just on campus for a visit when the Vols hosted Ole Miss, and his first game day visit did not disappoint. 

    "I saw how much their fans care and how much their team wanted to win,” Nolen said about what stood out about the visit. “It was just little mistakes that messed them up."

    "It was pretty fun,” he continued. “It was exciting. It was my first time at UT for a game-day, so being able to walk down the Vol Walk just made it even better."

    Nolen arrived to campus to see the rock painted in his honor, and he received chants from the crowd coming down the Vol Walk, and although this has become a new norm for him, he still managed to take it all in. 

    "I feel like I got used to a little bit just because of how much traveling I've been doing,” Nolen said of receiving the extra attention from the fans. “Every fanbase has their different meme, hashtag or something made for me, so it's like the same, but different, in every environment every time I go somewhere."

    While trips to Texas A&M and Tennessee are said to be the last on the docket for Nolen, he remains firm in the fact that all of his schools, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Michigan are a contender at this stage. 

    Nolen is unsure of when a commitment  could come, but for now his focus does appear to be locked on Powell. 

    "I don't know,” he said when asked if this would go to early signing day. “It just depends how I'm feeling.Whenever I feel most comfortable, but right now I am not thinking about any school but my school."

    This weekend’s visit to Texas A&M will not feature the entire Nolen family, but the visit is set to start on Friday and be another multi-day trip. 

    Nolen’s scheduled official visit with Tennessee would be for November 13th. 

