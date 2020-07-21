Volunteer Country
Isaac Washington Calls Decision to Commit to Tennessee the "Best Decision" He Ever Made

Volunteer Country Staff

Isaac Washington has had an up-and-down relationship with Tennessee throughout his recruitment. The 6’3’’ 268-pound defensive tackle originally announced his commitment to the Volunteers on January 25th, but would later back out of it less than a month later on February 19th. The de-commitment was triggered when Tennessee defensive line coach Tracy Rocker, who Washington had a very strong relationship with, was not retained by the university’s football program. Washington’s recruitment then took another wild twist the following month on March 3rd, when he re-committed to Tennessee for a second time.

“(The loss of Rocker) was really big because he was the one recruiting me the hardest,” Washington told Sports Illustrated’s Matthew Ray back in March. “He was talking to me every day. I did not know who Brumbaugh was, so I am glad I got to go back — I found out that Brumbaugh is a really great coach. He is going to teach you and show you the way to play D-Line. I am really happy I got to go back because if not, I probably wouldn't have re-committed."

Today Washington called his decision to re-join Tennessee’s class “the best decision I ever made,” and went on to restate that his recruitment was completely shut down — insinuating that he was a solid lock to the Volunteers. Washington, who made the statement through Twitter, also told Sports Illustrated that the biggest competition to win him over had come from Auburn, who was attempting to flip Washington to the Tigers.

 “They showed me a little bit of everything (during my visit) — the facilities, the dorms, the practice field,” said Washington. “ I have been up there twice, but I did not get to see anything but the field. I was up there for the Auburn-Georgia game, and that was a pretty good game.” He would go on to add that the family-environment on the Plains was the most attractive aspect of the program. “Auburn is really family-like,” said Washington “Everybody at Auburn is close-knit. That is what I love about Auburn is that everybody is close.” 

However, Auburn’s push for Washington’s services now could be falling on deaf ears, as the East Surry product has continually praised the Vols throughout the COVID-19 lock down. However, Washington still plans on going on an official visit to Auburn after the lock down is completed. “When everything opens back up, I need to take an official to Auburn, and my official to Tennessee,” the North Carolina native told Matt Ray. “ I need to get my mom up to Auburn because that is a place she really wants to go see, but that is really all. Just to take the visits that I couldn't take because of (COVID-19)."

Sports Illustrated’s All-American evaluation team is also very high on Washington as we approach the start of the High School football season (if one occurs this year). “It’s indicative of Washington’s rare athleticism that he regularly lines up in a two-point stance for East Surry, functioning as an outside linebacker,” wrote the SI team. “ He’ll put his hand in the dirt for Tennessee, likely as full-time five-technique, but surely maintain some sense of the versatility that makes him so disruptive in high school. Projected as a multi-year starter who could get looks from NFL scouts, depending on S&C development.”

