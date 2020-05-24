Watch: Vols Newest Commit Bell is a Freak Athlete

After his commitment, VR2's Brandon Martin wrote, "Whichever side of the ball he winds up on, Bell is an impact player. Because of what Tennessee's roster situation is, Bell is a player that could see early playing time as a freshman. The Vols will need depth and production at tight end, and Jim Chaney runs multiple double tight end formations. On defense, despite the talent Tennessee has added along the defensive line, there will be opportunities for Bell in the rotation with so many seniors leaving. Having Bell gives Jeremy Pruitt flexibility in his class, and allows him options when filling out the rest of the 2021 cycle, and his position could be impacted by how the rest of the class is finished. Either way, Tennessee secured another impact athlete over schools such as Auburn, Florida, Nebraska, and Kentucky to name a few.

You can decide for yourself if you agree.