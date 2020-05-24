Volunteer Country
Watch: Vols Newest Commit Bell is a Freak Athlete

Matthew Ray

After his commitment, VR2's Brandon Martin wrote, "Whichever side of the ball he winds up on, Bell is an impact player. Because of what Tennessee's roster situation is, Bell is a player that could see early playing time as a freshman. The Vols will need depth and production at tight end, and Jim Chaney runs multiple double tight end formations. On defense, despite the talent Tennessee has added along the defensive line, there will be opportunities for Bell in the rotation with so many seniors leaving. Having Bell gives Jeremy Pruitt flexibility in his class, and allows him options when filling out the rest of the 2021 cycle, and his position could be impacted by how the rest of the class is finished. Either way, Tennessee secured another impact athlete over schools such as Auburn, Florida, Nebraska, and Kentucky to name a few.

You can decide for yourself if you agree.

Matthew Ray

Matthew Ray

Elite RB Singleton Talks Tennessee Offer and More

Elite Running Back Nicholas Singleton talks Tennessee and more

Dale Dowden

Thoughts on Tennessee's 2022 QB Recruiting Situation

Matthew Ray

Analysis: Four Star Kaemen Marley is Special Athlete for Vols

Tennessee lands the commitment of four star North Carolina athlete Kaemen Marley. Marley is a rare athlete able to make plays at multiple positions all over the field.

Brandon Martin

Jodean85

Elite WR High on Tennessee After Recent Offer, Talks Recruitment

Elite WR Jaleel Skinner talks Tennessee, recruitment, and more

Dale Dowden

Watch: Latest Tennessee Commit, Elite ATH Marley a 'Jack of All Trades'

A deep dive into the highlights of elite 2021 commitment Kaemen Marley

Matthew Ray

Matthew Ray

Analysis: What the Versatile Trinity Bell Brings to the Vols

The Vols secured a commitment from 6'7" athlete Trinity Bell. See what the latest Tennessee commit brings to both sides of the ball.

Brandon Martin

Volunteermike

Just In: Tennessee Lands Jumbo Athlete Trinity Bell in 2021 Class

Matthew Ray

Bassmaster_vol

Instant Reaction: Vols Nab Dynamic Two-Sport Star Trinity Bell Out of Alabama

A breakdown of Tennessee's latest 2021 commitment Trinity Bell

Matthew Ray

Vols Among Favorites for Coveted In-State Athlete Prince Kollie

A look at coveted in-state prospect Prince Kollie's list of favorites

Matthew Ray