Watch: Dee Williams Takes Punt 70-plus Yards to the House

Tennessee took a 21-0 lead over Vanderbilt in the middle of the second quarter on a rainy Saturday night. 

But they didn't do it because of their prolific offense, as first-year Vol Dee Williams got his first punt return touchdown of the season. 

We knew it was only a matter of time before the JuCo product took one to the house, as he had many close calls throughout the season. 

It finally happened in the regular season finale in Nashville, and Williams' score came at a big time to give Tennessee a three-score lead over their rival in the first half. 

Williams' 73-yard punt return touchdown can be watched below.  

