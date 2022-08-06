You can watch highlights from Tennessee's Saturday morning practice in the video above. Below are our notes and observations from the outing.

Veteran OL Limited To Start Practice

Jerome Carvin was limited during our 20 minute period. He did not have his shoulder pads on and was heading back to work with the strength staff. He didn’t have any noticeable injury so it might be precautionary at this point and it is very possible he returned after our session. We will continue to work on this. He is a huge piece for the Vols.

Praise for Princeton Fant

The tight ends worked on being more physical with their hands in the blocking phase today, and needless to say, Princeton Fant excelled. Alex Golesh was visibly excited with each rep that Fant took throughout the session. He also looked solid as a pass-catcher. Miles Campbell also had a really solid day for this group.

Intensity Ramps Up Again

The intensity has continued to build each practice, but even more so today, and it started early. During turnover circuit, Rodney Garner, Mike Ekeler, and Brian Jean-Mary were all extremely vocal coaching different position groups through their portion of the drills. Garner got after Da'Jon Terry and Christian Harrison for not stripping across the football the right way. Josh Heupel started with the DBs and was pretty quick to get after a couple of guys about their pad level. There was definitely a sense of urgency across the board today I felt like, from players and coaches alike. That is a really good thing. This team does appear to be growing each day. Coaches don't have to re-teach drills as the players understand them and are able to jump right into them. The expectations of the coaches are known, and the players seem to always embrace it.

DBs Continue Building Depth

Willie Martinez had the corners working on high pointing the football today after pressing and running with the receiver to the sideline. The young guys continue to push and learn, but the veteran leaders are taking every opportunity to grow and teach them. I think overall, this group might have the most vocal leaders in the room. Jaylen McCollough, Trey Flowers, and Brandon Turnage are always encouraging and showing the younger guys things they see. Turnage continues to look solid to start preseason.

OT Battle

It is hard to gauge who is in the pole position at the left tackle spot, but Gerald Mincey and Jeremiah Crawford, both look naturally athletic there. Glen Elarbee emphasized earlier this week that they will likely have an idea coming out of the first scrimmage of the fall, which is Tuesday, and I tend to believe that. Competition is intense there, and no one, Dayne Davis and R.J. Perry included, are shying away. I felt like each guy had a solid rep during the portion I watched today.

Routes on Air

A pretty crisp session this morning as I only saw one pass hit the turf. But otherwise, I felt the quarterbacks and receivers had a solid session. Earlier in the week, there was an emphasis on finishing after the catch. Today, that happened as it appears that has certainly been addressed.

Miscellaneous

Today was my first look at Lyn-J Dixon as I did not make it out on Wednesday or Thursday, but as expected, he looks like what you would imagine a veteran back coming out of Clemson looks like. He understands the drills and goes through them well. Tennessee continues to work him in slowly, considering he made it here two days after camp got started. I did not see Kamal Hadden out there today, but once I review more video, I will check to see if I missed him. He has been dealing with an arm injury that I am told Tennessee is being extra cautious with. Several former Vols from years past returned to the sideline today to watch practice.