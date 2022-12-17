Skip to main content

Watch: Highlights From Tennessee’s Saturday Orange Bowl Prep

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Orange Bowl is now less than two weeks away and Tennessee is beginning to ramp up its preparation for Clemson. You can watch the highlights from the first three practice periods above. 

Get Your Tennessee Volunteer Tickets from SI Tickets Here

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can follow the staff, Matt, Eric, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

E8C70872-F950-43AE-9980-4016E4607E8E
Football

Coveted Transfer WR Planning to Visit Vols

By Matt Ray
46A017DC-D9B0-41DE-AB1E-F08B017853B8
Recruiting

Multiple 2023 Early Enrollees Set to Start Tennessee Career This Week

By Matt Ray
70B106F5-A62A-4CEC-A191-B1E1EFBB4732
Football

Just In: Vols OT Wright Announces Decision on NFL Draft, Orange Bowl

By Matt Ray
DF5C0E41-0E1F-4009-BCE3-5674D663BAC7
Recruiting

Boo Carter Becomes First Tennessee High School Athlete to Take Advantage of New NIL Rules

By Matt Ray
DEEB263C-2CFD-4318-A2A0-5F00838A932C
Football

Breaking: Vols Receiver Jalin Hyatt Announces Decision on NFL Draft, Orange Bowl

By Matt Ray
8C9832A8-39A6-4B66-AA70-FC0FEE802BF0
Recruiting

Impact Report: Vols Land Dynamic LB Arion Carter

By Matt Ray
235342CF-3F77-407F-8D8E-F81BF8851599
Recruiting

Breaking: Vol Lands Elite LB Arion Carter Over Alabama

By Matt Ray
EB0D40B9-497D-4973-9436-21F7D934E0FD
Recruiting

Elite In-State LB Target Ready to Announce College Decision

By Matt Ray