Watch: Highlights from Tennessee’s Second Fall Scrimmage

“It was great, actually, for our program and our players, we got a chance to get out there in the rain, adverse weather there,” Josh Heupel said on Tuesday morning following Tennessee’s second scrimmage. “Really I thought special teams and offensively handled it, really, pretty well for the most part of the day. I think it’s also needed for your entire program, though, too, and all the little things that go on during the course of a game like that, so it was good work. Back and forth all phases of the game, offense and defense, throughout the course of the day. Lot of really good things that we saw out there.”

Information has remained scarce following the event, but Tennessee did release highlights earlier, which you can watch below.

The quarterback race remains the focal point, and Heupel maintained today that there was no separation in the battle, but one source has suggested Joe Milton has taken the lead at this stage of the battle. We will see if either of the other quarterbacks can do enough to unseat him in the weeks.