SI.com
Volunteer Country
HomeVR2FootballMen's BasketballWomen's BasketballBaseball
Search

Watch: Highlights From Tuesday's Practice As Tennessee Prepares for Alabama

Matthew Ray

Tennessee is going to face their toughest test of the season on Saturday, as Nick Saban and the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide are heading to town. You can watch highlights from Tuesday's practice in the video above.

Earlier this week, Pruitt said:

“(We) went back and, to me, had a good practice last night. Probably one of the better practices we’ve had in quite some time, which was good to see. We’ve got to get ready for a really good Alabama team this week. If you look at them offensively, one of the most explosive teams in college football. Probably the most explosive team in college football. Really, really good up front. One of the better offensive lines I’ve seen in college football probably in my career. They obviously have dynamic playmakers on the outside, two really good runners, play multiple tight ends – four or five different tight ends – and Mac Jones is being as efficient as any quarterback that I’ve seen in this conference. Defensively, they have lots of talent up front, they’ve got talent in the back end, got really good linebackers. They’ve given up some plays a little bit this year, but I think some of it is circumstance. If you watch them offensively, they’re scoring so fast they have to play a lot of snaps on defense, which is a little bit different. It’s probably been the same the last couple years there. They’ve scored a lot of points and done it really quickly, which is probably different than the years that I coached there. The style of play is totally different, so they’re having to play more snaps. They got a really good return game. Got good specialists, so it’ll definitely be a challenge for us this week, and we really have to focus on ourselves.

THANKS FOR READING VOLUNTEER COUNTRY
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jeremy Pruitt Comments On Potential of More Coaching Changes

Jeremy Pruitt Comments On Potential of More Coaching Changes

Matthew Ray

by

TDTENNESSEE

Watch: Cade Mays Addresses the Media For the First Time Since Transferring to Tennessee

Watch: Cade Mays Addresses the Media For the First Time Since Transferring to Tennessee

Matthew Ray

Pruitt Provides Health Updates on Two Key Vols Offensive Linemen

Pruitt Provides Health Updates on Two Key Vols Offensive Linemen

Matthew Ray

Ray: It is Time For Harrison Bailey, Here Is Why

Ray: It is Time For Harrison Bailey, Here Is Why

Matthew Ray

by

jmcbrayer

Everything Jeremy Pruitt Said About Tennessee's QB Situation on Monday

Everything Jeremy Pruitt Said About Tennessee's QB Situation on Monday

Matthew Ray

Jeremy Pruitt Addresses Jimmy Brumbaugh Situation, Who Will Coach DL for the Rest of the Year

Jeremy Pruitt Addresses Jimmy Brumbaugh Situation, Who Will Coach DL for the Rest of the Year

Matthew Ray

Brumbaugh’s Out: What it Means, What It Impacts, and What's Next

Brumbaugh’s Out: What it Means, What It Impacts, and What's Next

Matthew Ray

Just In: Vols DL Coach Jimmy Brumbaugh Relieved of Duties

Matthew Ray

WATCH: 4-star Oakland wide receiver, Tennessee target Isaiah Horton talks Vols, NFL comparisons and more after win

Isaiah Horton flashed incredible ability at Ensworth, and he’s continued that trend this season at Oakland. Hear what the 4-star wide receiver had to say after the Patriots’ win Friday night.

Jake Nichols

How Much Heat Should Jeremy Pruitt be Feeling?

After an embarrassing loss to Kentucky, the terrible start to 2019, the strong end to 2019, and sound recruiting, some Vol fans aren't sure how to feel about Jeremy Pruitt.

Brandon Martin